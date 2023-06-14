AUVSI Commends House Committee Passage of FAA Reauthorization Bill

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the U.S. House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee passed the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act (H.R. 3935), bipartisan legislation to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the next five years.

On behalf of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), Chief Advocacy Officer Michael Robbins issued the following statement in support of the bill:

“The world is entering an exciting new era of aviation, but for the benefits of advanced aviation, drones and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to be realized, U.S. companies need more support and regulatory clarity.

This legislation is a meaningful step forward in safely integrating drones and AAM into the airspace and increasing U.S. global competitiveness by supporting domestic workforce growth and technology innovation and manufacturing.

AUVSI commends Chairman Sam Graves, Ranking Member Rick Larsen, Aviation Subcommittee Chair Garret Graves, and Subcommittee Ranking Member Steve Cohen for their bipartisan leadership. We call on the full House of Representatives to swiftly pass this bill to enhance safety for all users of the national airspace system.”

