Juntoku International's Special Charity Showcase Publication Provides Investors with Philanthropic Motivation

The company is committed to assisting clients in discovering their philanthropic passion which may involve the establishment of a public charity.FUKUOKA, JAPAN, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Juntoku International, a major independent asset manager who puts customers' capital to work through active investing solutions across a wide variety of capabilities, today announced the beginning of work on a new collection of philanthropic cases that will redefine charity giving in meaningful and successful ways. A special newsletter will be sent to the company’s clients with the content on the subject matter.
Featured investors, who include socialites and entertainers as well as great philanthropists, discuss how they choose charitable organizations, the outcomes they aim to achieve, and the lessons they have learned from operating NGOs.
According to Erik Nilsen, Business Development Manager at Juntoku International: “While immediate name recognition has its advantages, charity organizations confront obstacles on a daily basis, whether or not they have a renowned spokesman. In our work, we advise charities and their funders on how to deal with issues such as fundraising and board development so that their efforts result in effective and purposeful philanthropy.”
Juntoku International believes that charities are a vital force in society, working to better the lives of people from all walks of life. Being a charity trustee may be powerful and uplifting in terms of helping to improve society, but it also comes with obligations and, especially when it comes to investments, the need to act in a new field.
That is where Juntoku International comes in - founded to assist charities with asset management, the company is represented by a knowledgeable team that can walk investors through the process and work with them to guarantee their goal is sustained in the long run.
About Juntoku International
Juntoku-International.com is an asset management company dedicated to ensuring stability and growth for its customers' wealth and investments. The company is serving a complex clientele that includes high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors, such as corporations, endowments, mutual funds, charities, hedge funds and pension funds. It is led by a partnership of experienced investment professionals with their own established practices. Juntoku International's strategies are based on a bottom-up, underlying research-driven and focused investment methodology that has been developed through time. To assist our customers achieve their financial goals, we seek to deliver creative, thorough, and functional long-term management. Our goal is to build meaningful, authentic long-term client connections while also acting as responsible citizens towards our clients, community, and beyond.
Erik Nilsen
Juntoku International
