Juntoku International Closely Follows the Japanese Conservation Principles, Policies and Guidance Code
Investors will be able to contribute to the overall growth of the economy by appropriately performing their stewardship duties in accordance with this Code.GERMANY, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Juntoku International Closely Follows the Japanese Conservation Principles, Policies and Guidance Code
Investors will be able to contribute to the overall growth of the economy by appropriately performing their stewardship duties in accordance with this Code.
Juntoku International, a major independent asset manager who puts customers' capital to work through active investing solutions across a wide variety of capabilities, today announced that in relation to its management of Japanese equities, it has embraced the Principles for Responsible Institutional Investors.
The Conservation Principles, Policies, and Guidance Code was created as a guide for institutional investors to support sustainable growth of investee firms and improve medium- and long-term investment returns for consumers and beneficiaries in Japan.
Conservation responsibilities refer to institutional investors' obligations to improve and promote the corporate value and sustainable growth of their investee companies in order to improve medium- to long-term investment returns for their customers and beneficiaries. It entails enhancing and promoting the corporate value and long-term growth of the investee firms through constructive engagement, or purposeful discussion, based on in-depth understanding of the companies and their business environment.
This Code establishes principles that are considered to be useful for institutional investors that act responsibly as custodians of their customers, beneficiaries, and investee firms in performing their leadership obligations. The fundamental obligation of Juntoku International is to fulfill the fiduciary commitment towards customers and beneficiaries, and the Code is being respected in this regard.
“All of our portfolios are managed consistently around a unique investment philosophy and a shared research platform, and we use a value-based approach to investing. Our strategy is based on extensive study. To evaluate the business's long-term profitability, a thorough grasp of the fundamentals of each investee firm is required”, said Baisho Akemi, Senior Vice President of Juntoku International.
About Juntoku International
Juntoku-International.com is an asset management company dedicated to ensuring stability and growth for its customers' wealth and investments. The company is serving a complex clientele that includes high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors, such as corporations, endowments, mutual funds, charities, hedge funds and pension funds. It is led by a partnership of experienced investment professionals with their own established practices. Juntoku International's strategies are based on a bottom-up, underlying research-driven and focused investment methodology that has been developed through time. To assist our customers achieve their financial goals, we seek to deliver creative, thorough, and functional long-term management. Our goal is to build meaningful, authentic long-term client connections while also acting as responsible citizens towards our clients, community, and beyond.
Erik Nilsen
Juntoku International
email us here