Juntoku International Invests in a South Korean Company as a Passive Minority Shareholder

Having business development purposes, the Japanese firm is also expanding into South Korea.GERMANY, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Juntoku International, a major independent asset manager who puts customers' capital to work through active investing solutions across a wide variety of capabilities, today announced that the firm's Asian expansion plan is continuing, with the latest step revealed by the Board of Directors as being a new minority partnership with a South Korean Junior Asset Management Company. Due to continuing contract signing and regulatory guidance, Juntoku International has purchased a passive, minority stake in the junior business. Specific terms of the deal will be disclosed in due time.
Juntoku International's Executive Board has stated that the company intends to expand its physical infrastructure of offices throughout the Asia Pacific Region. The strategy includes either direct office openings or controlling interests in different junior asset management businesses in the area. The objective is to establish the firm's presence in the Asia Pacific region's most recognized and established countries.
“Governments are signaling a return to the strong connections that Japan and South Korea have created and strengthened in recent history”, declared Erik Nilsen, Business Development Manager at Juntoku International. “This investment demonstrates our business's development and stabilization, and it will help us to take Juntoku International to the next level of service on the Korean markets for the benefit of our investors. We aim to develop and enhance our platform and we look forward to using the best-in-class resources and excellent expertise", concluded Mr. Nilsen.
“By investing across industries and locations, Juntoku International has built an exceptional track record. This, along with the business's strong employees and processes, has earned the firm the trust of a broad group of clients all over the world. Our objective with this relationship is to support their continuing expansion in different private equity products, as well as their expansion into other areas including real estate and lending rate in our local markets”, said one of the executives at the Korean Junior Firm.
Juntoku-International.com is an asset management company dedicated to ensuring stability and growth for its customers' wealth and investments. The company is serving a complex clientele that includes high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors, such as corporations, endowments, mutual funds, charities, hedge funds and pension funds. It is led by a partnership of experienced investment professionals with their own established practices. Juntoku International's strategies are based on a bottom-up, underlying research-driven and focused investment methodology that has been developed through time. To assist our customers achieve their financial goals, we seek to deliver creative, thorough, and functional long-term management. Our goal is to build meaningful, authentic long-term client connections while also acting as responsible citizens towards our clients, community, and beyond.
