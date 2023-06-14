Dawson County Adult Drug Court Graduation

The Midwest Nebraska Problem-Solving Court, Adult Drug Court, located in Lincoln County, recently held a graduation ceremony and celebration on June 5, 2023, at the Dawson County District Court in North Platte. This ceremony marked a significant milestone for graduates Rebecca Hinman and Jose Muralles, symbolizing the completion of an intensive program focused on comprehensive drug treatment, close supervision, and full accountability. Presiding over the event was Judge James Doyle, and he also delivered the keynote address.

The Drug Court program is designed to span a minimum of 20 months, during which participants acquire the necessary skills to lead successful lives free from drug and alcohol addiction. By combining a holistic approach to treatment with rigorous oversight, Drug Court aims to empower individuals and foster their rehabilitation.

Judge James Doyle of Lexington, the Chair of the Nebraska Supreme Court Committee on Problem-Solving Courts, emphasizes the positive impact of Nebraska’s Drug and Problem-Solving Courts. These courts have not only saved thousands of tax dollars but have also transformed the lives of the individuals involved, as well as those of their loved ones. In contrast to the previous philosophy of universal incarceration for all offenders, community-based treatment programs have become the foundation for change. Such programs encourage participants to alter their mindset and take responsibility for their actions without resorting to imprisonment.

The Midwest Nebraska Problem-Solving Adult Drug Court, like other Problem-Solving Courts in Nebraska, operates on a collaborative team approach. The team consists of a judge, prosecutor, defense counsel, community supervision officer, law enforcement, and treatment provider who work together to design an individualized program for each participant. Furthermore, the Problem-Solving Court enhances its monitoring of participants through home and field visits, thereby maintaining a strong support system throughout their journey to recovery.

