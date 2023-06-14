Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on US Route 1 in Harford County.

June 14, 2023

(Street, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred yesterday evening in Street, MD.

At about 5:45 p.m., troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the report of a two vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on US Route 1, just south of MD Route 136. According to preliminary investigation, a Toyota Sienna was traveling north on US Rt. 1 prior to Rt. 136. For unknown reasons at this time, the Sienna traveled into the southbound lane when the driver observed a motorcycle traveling south on US Rt. 1. Both driver’s attempted to move onto the southbound shoulder to avoid the collision, however, subsequently collided head-on.

The driver of the Harley Davidson motorcycle, identified as Anthony L. Taylor, 52, of Darlington , MD, was airlifted by Maryland State Police helicopter, Trooper 6, to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he died of his injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the Sienna, a 41-year-old male, did not report any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

US Rt. 1 was closed for approximately two hours. Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure and detour.