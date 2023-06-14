VARGA GIRL DESIGN & POINTMAN NEWS CREATION DOMINATE INTERNATIONAL NYX AWARDS WITH 3 MAJOR MARKETING AWARD WINS!
As a small agency with big creative, we are thrilled to stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the best international designers and design firms.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada’s own ‘Pretty Powerful’ Varga Girl Design (One of North America’s top-ranked web, branding and logo design firms) and Pointman News Creation (The world’s # 1 ranked boutique Public Relations firm) have swept the NYX awards for 2023 with THREE prestigious marketing awards.
The International Awards Associate (IAA) recently revealed the winners' list for the 2023 NYX Awards: Season 1. The prestigious International award recognizes and celebrates the world’s ‘best of the best’ marketing concepts, directions, designs, campaigns, and productions through marketing, design, public relations, communications and videos.
This year, Varga Girl Design secured a Silver NYX award in the global competition. The winning entry: Laredo Law Branding was created by Varga Girl Design as a complete logo and brand redesign for Laredo Law, a wills and estates law firm based in Toronto, Canada.
“As a small agency with big creative, we are thrilled to stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the best international designers and design firms,” said Rachel Ott, Founder of Varga Girl Design. “It’s inspiring to see that our reputation for excellence is being recognized around the world this awards season.”
Varga Girl Design’s sister company, Pointman News Creation, was awarded TWO NYX GRAND awards this year. The Grand awards, representing the very top honour for NYX Awards, were for Pointman’s epic ‘Canada’s Best Summer Job’ campaign (which secured a stunning 362 major media hits for Hipcamp Canada; and for the ‘Scouts Canada is (kinda) Concerned about your Questionable Camping Skills’ campaign for Scouts Canada (which secured 346 major media hits).
“It's a great day for all small pr agencies when our creative is recognized on a global scale with an award like NYX,” said Patrick McCaully, Founder (and Vanquisher of Vanilla PR) for Pointman News Creation. “It shows us definitively that small pr agencies can compete and win (even the top honours) based on the strength of powerful creative. As we always say, the best idea wins.”
This season, the NYX award received over 1,500 entries from a diverse range of professionals in specialized fields spanning various countries, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, Spain, Sweden, Germany, and many more. The sheer number and quality of the submissions demonstrated the incredible talents and visions of the creative industry.
“Going off to a strong start in 2023, the NYX Awards has displayed its success through the heightened quality of creative submissions that showcase why they should be the best in the industry,” claimed Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “Continuing to honour greatness and excellence, we actively recognize the exclusive presentations of clear and creative visions, with an elite panel of jurors to uphold standards.”
Grand Jury Panel
The NYX Awards, alongside a complete panel of professional individuals in their respective fields, have dedicated themselves to progress the overall quality of evaluations, ensuring that each entry is judged with utmost equality. The jurors consist of honourable professionals, including Masanori Eto (Japan), Markus Pargfrieder (Austria), Vitaliy Yakin (United States), Jimmy Landaburu (Ecuador), Ronn Lee (China), Patrizia Burra (Italy), and more.
“In just a single season, the NYX Awards has procured an unimaginable amount of brilliance across marketing, communications, and media that I anticipate to be crucial towards the progression of the society,” said Thomas. “Creativity has always been a critical element of advertising, and its values will only shape a unique future.”
About NYX Awards
The NYX Awards is a leading international awards program that recognizes, celebrates, and provides acknowledgment favouring all who possess extraordinary calibre across all facets of industries and mediums, specifically in the fields of marketing, communication, advertising, creativity, public relations, graphic design, print, digital, video, and audio. NYX simulates monumental achievements of boundless industries, viewed as a symbol of the highest standards for those who bear it.
