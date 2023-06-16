City of Sweet Home, Oregon, Saves Staff Time with OpenGov eProcurement Software

Time-consuming, manual procurement processes are a thing of the past in Sweet Home, OR, now that OpenGov eProcurement software is on the job.

OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The small staff of the City of Sweet Home, OR, needed to save time on manual procurement tasks, so officials partnered with OpenGov , the leader in modern cloud software for our nation's cities, on eProcurement software.The pristine City is located in Oregon between Portland and Eugene. The City's primarily manual procurement process took staff away from higher priority tasks. The small team had little time to spend on back-and-forth communication that impeded procurement projects from moving forward. The City Manager, a former OpenGov customer, championed bringing OpenGov Procurement to Sweet Home, relieving staff of time-wasting tasks.With OpenGov Procurement, staff can trade back-and-forth conversations and emails for an online platform that gives them the ability to collaborate in real-time. By building solicitations using guided workflow and content suggestions, defined by City staff, the team will improve transparency, accountability, and productivity. Team members will enjoy live conversations with colleagues without ever leaving the platform. It's estimated staff will spend up to 75% less time using OpenGov, compared to manual processes.The City of Sweet Home joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.