City of Port Aransas, Texas, Meets Increasing Demand with OpenGov Online Permitting Software

The island City of Aransas, TX, bustled with new beach homeowners and renters. To keep up with demand, officials turned to OpenGov online permitting software.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Due to an influx of new houses and short-term rentals, the City of Port Aransas, TX, needed to keep up with permitting and licensing demands, so it partnered with OpenGov , the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on online permitting software.The City, located on Mustang Island off the coast of Corpus Christi, is said to the be home of pirate Jean La Fitte’s treasures. During the pandemic, many found living on and visiting the island a treasure—people built new beach houses, and short-term rentals increased substantially. City staff tried to keep up with demand using legacy software. As it turned out, a software update caused issues, and customer support did not meet expectations. Staff sought a modern solution that would make it easier for customers to do business in the bustling island City. Staff found treasure in OpenGov Permitting & Licensing With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, staff will be able to easily design forms and workflows using a drag-and-drop, no-code interface. Customers, using an intuitive public portal, will find what they are looking for online 24/7/365. By answering a few questions, customers will be guided to the application they need and be able to submit and pay for the necessary permit or license from their comfort of their home or office. Because all department reviews can be done within the OpenGov portal, staff will be able to approve applications up to five times faster. It’s a win-win: Staff will be more productive, and customers will be more satisfied.The City of Port Aransas joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.