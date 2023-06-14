City of Cleveland, Ohio, Modernizes Bidding Processes with OpenGov eProcurement Software
With large projects looming, Cleveland, OH, staff knew they needed to transform their bidding processes. The partner of choice: OpenGov eProcurement software.OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anticipating large projects ahead, officials from the City of Cleveland, OH, knew they needed to modernize bidding processes, so they partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on eProcurement software.
Home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the City first looked to modernize Professional Services bids, which have been managed through a cumbersome paper-based process. An investment in innovative software solution like OpenGov Procurement correlates with Mayor Justin Bibb’s Rescue & Transformation Plan which outlines priorities for American Rescue Plan & Recovery Act (ARPA) funds. One of those priorities is “A Modern & Transparent City Hall,” which calls for an investment in new technology, services, and process improvements. OpenGov Procurement aligns perfectly with that plan.
With OpenGov Procurement, staff will be able to replace stacks of paper with end-to-end workflow automation. Using collaborative, guided workflows, staff will be able to drastically reduce the time it takes to develop a solicitation. Plus, staff will be able to leverage inline comments, track projects, and receive automatic alerts. During the evaluation process, staff will enjoy guided collaboration and increased teamwork using online scorecards, which will yield more intelligent purchasing decisions. Using OpenGov Procurement for Professional Services is the first phase in modernizing all of the City’s procurement processes.
The City of Cleveland joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
