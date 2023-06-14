St. Johnsbury Barracks / Warrants, VAPO, VCOR





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4004367

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 6/12/2023 at proximately 0114 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Eagle Hollow Rd, Corinth

VIOLATION: Warrant (x3), Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, and Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jody Sears

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 12, 2023 at approximately 0114 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a dispute at a residence on Eagle Hollow Rd in Corinth. Troopers determined that Jody Sears (37) violated his conditions of release and an abuse prevention order by being at the residence but fled the area prior to Trooper arrival. It was also determined that Sears had three active warrants for his arrest out of Orange County Criminal Court.

At approximately 0851 hours, Troopers were notified that Sears was back at the residence. Troopers located Sears hiding inside the residence. He was subsequently transported to Orange County Criminal Court on the warrants. He was also issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on 6/13/2023 at 1230 hours for the previously mentioned violation of conditions and abuse prevention order.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/13/23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.