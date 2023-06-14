St. Johnsbury Barracks / Warrants, VAPO, VCOR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4004367
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 6/12/2023 at proximately 0114 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Eagle Hollow Rd, Corinth
VIOLATION: Warrant (x3), Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, and Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jody Sears
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 12, 2023 at approximately 0114 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a dispute at a residence on Eagle Hollow Rd in Corinth. Troopers determined that Jody Sears (37) violated his conditions of release and an abuse prevention order by being at the residence but fled the area prior to Trooper arrival. It was also determined that Sears had three active warrants for his arrest out of Orange County Criminal Court.
At approximately 0851 hours, Troopers were notified that Sears was back at the residence. Troopers located Sears hiding inside the residence. He was subsequently transported to Orange County Criminal Court on the warrants. He was also issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on 6/13/2023 at 1230 hours for the previously mentioned violation of conditions and abuse prevention order.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/13/23 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.