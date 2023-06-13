Senate Resolution 130 Printer's Number 861

PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 861

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

130

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, HUGHES, CAPPELLETTI,

SANTARSIERO, REGAN, MARTIN, HUTCHINSON, BREWSTER, BARTOLOTTA,

STEFANO, COSTA, SCHWANK, PHILLIPS-HILL AND AUMENT,

JUNE 13, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 13, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing September 15, 2023, as "Roberto Clemente Day" in

Pennsylvania and encouraging the celebration of his life as a

veteran, humanitarian and Hall of Fame baseball player.

WHEREAS, On August 18, 1934, Roberto Enrique Clemente Walker

was born in Barrio San Antón, Carolina, Puerto Rico, to Melchor

Clemente and Luisa Walker; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Clemente spent much time in his youth working

alongside his father in the sugarcane fields, while also playing

baseball; and

WHEREAS, After spending one season in the minor leagues in

Montreal in 1954, Mr. Clemente was drafted by the Pittsburgh

Pirates on November 22, 1954; and

WHEREAS, In September 1958, Mr. Clemente joined the United

States Marine Corps Reserve and served his active duty

commitment at Parris Island, South Carolina; Camp Lejeune, North

Carolina; and Washington, DC; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Clemente was set to be released from active duty

