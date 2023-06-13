Senate Resolution 130 Printer's Number 861
PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 861
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
130
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, HUGHES, CAPPELLETTI,
SANTARSIERO, REGAN, MARTIN, HUTCHINSON, BREWSTER, BARTOLOTTA,
STEFANO, COSTA, SCHWANK, PHILLIPS-HILL AND AUMENT,
JUNE 13, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 13, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing September 15, 2023, as "Roberto Clemente Day" in
Pennsylvania and encouraging the celebration of his life as a
veteran, humanitarian and Hall of Fame baseball player.
WHEREAS, On August 18, 1934, Roberto Enrique Clemente Walker
was born in Barrio San Antón, Carolina, Puerto Rico, to Melchor
Clemente and Luisa Walker; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Clemente spent much time in his youth working
alongside his father in the sugarcane fields, while also playing
baseball; and
WHEREAS, After spending one season in the minor leagues in
Montreal in 1954, Mr. Clemente was drafted by the Pittsburgh
Pirates on November 22, 1954; and
WHEREAS, In September 1958, Mr. Clemente joined the United
States Marine Corps Reserve and served his active duty
commitment at Parris Island, South Carolina; Camp Lejeune, North
Carolina; and Washington, DC; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Clemente was set to be released from active duty
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17