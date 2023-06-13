Senate Bill 765 Printer's Number 863

PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - borough manager and may, in like manner, abolish the office.

While the office exists, the council shall, from time to time,

and if there is a vacancy, elect, by a vote of a majority of all

the members, one [person to fill the office.] individual,

partnership, limited partnership, association or professional

corporation as the borough manager.

(b) Subject to [employment] agreement.--The borough manager

shall serve at the pleasure of council, subject to contractual

rights that may arise under an employment agreement or

professional services agreement that may be entered in

accordance with section 1142 (relating to powers and duties).

§ 1142. Powers and duties.

(a) General rule.--The powers and duties of the borough

manager shall be regulated by ordinance.

(b) Employment or professional services agreement.--

(1) Council may enter into an employment or professional

services agreement with the borough manager that specifies

the terms and conditions of employment.

(2) The employment or professional services agreement

may remain in effect for a specified period terminating no

later than two years after the effective date of the

agreement or the date of the organizational meeting of

council following the next municipal election, whichever

occurs first.

(3) An employment or professional services agreement

entered into under this section may specify conditions under

which a borough manager who is an individual will be entitled

to severance compensation[, but in no] or, in the case of a

partnership, a limited partnership, an association or a

professional corporation, payments for the termination of

