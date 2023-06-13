Senate Bill 765 Printer's Number 863
PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - borough manager and may, in like manner, abolish the office.
While the office exists, the council shall, from time to time,
and if there is a vacancy, elect, by a vote of a majority of all
the members, one [person to fill the office.] individual,
partnership, limited partnership, association or professional
corporation as the borough manager.
(b) Subject to [employment] agreement.--The borough manager
shall serve at the pleasure of council, subject to contractual
rights that may arise under an employment agreement or
professional services agreement that may be entered in
accordance with section 1142 (relating to powers and duties).
§ 1142. Powers and duties.
(a) General rule.--The powers and duties of the borough
manager shall be regulated by ordinance.
(b) Employment or professional services agreement.--
(1) Council may enter into an employment or professional
services agreement with the borough manager that specifies
the terms and conditions of employment.
(2) The employment or professional services agreement
may remain in effect for a specified period terminating no
later than two years after the effective date of the
agreement or the date of the organizational meeting of
council following the next municipal election, whichever
occurs first.
(3) An employment or professional services agreement
entered into under this section may specify conditions under
which a borough manager who is an individual will be entitled
to severance compensation[, but in no] or, in the case of a
partnership, a limited partnership, an association or a
professional corporation, payments for the termination of
20230SB0765PN0863 - 3 -
