Senate Bill 759 Printer's Number 862
PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 862
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
759
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY KANE, MUTH, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT,
SCHWANK, PENNYCUICK, BREWSTER, SANTARSIERO, DILLON AND COSTA,
JUNE 13, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 13, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in budget and finance,
establishing the Animal Cruelty Investigation Fund.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 3576. Animal Cruelty Investigation Fund.
(a) Establishment.--The Animal Cruelty Investigation Fund is
established in the State Treasury. Money in the fund may only be
used for purposes of animal cruelty investigations, which shall
include training, equipment and employment expenses of humane
society police officers and food, shelter and veterinary costs
for animals who are victims of animal cruelty. Money in the fund
and the interest accruing on the money in the fund are
appropriated on a continuing basis to the Attorney General who
may expend the money directly for training and equipping humane
society police officers, development of animal cruelty
