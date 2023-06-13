Senate Bill 759 Printer's Number 862

PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 862

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

759

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY KANE, MUTH, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT,

SCHWANK, PENNYCUICK, BREWSTER, SANTARSIERO, DILLON AND COSTA,

JUNE 13, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 13, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in budget and finance,

establishing the Animal Cruelty Investigation Fund.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 3576. Animal Cruelty Investigation Fund.

(a) Establishment.--The Animal Cruelty Investigation Fund is

established in the State Treasury. Money in the fund may only be

used for purposes of animal cruelty investigations, which shall

include training, equipment and employment expenses of humane

society police officers and food, shelter and veterinary costs

for animals who are victims of animal cruelty. Money in the fund

and the interest accruing on the money in the fund are

appropriated on a continuing basis to the Attorney General who

may expend the money directly for training and equipping humane

society police officers, development of animal cruelty

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18