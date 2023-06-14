Submit Release
Việt Nam-Japan’s Wakayama prefecture flights to be launched next month

VIETNAM, June 14 -  

TOKYO — Flights between Nanki Shirahama airport in Japan’s southeastern prefecture of Wakayama and Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng City of Việt Nam are expected to be launched next month, Wakayama’s authorities said on Tuesday.

The service forms part of the efforts by the authorities to increase international flights to the airport after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wakayama’s Governor Kishimoto Shuhei told a local meeting.

The first two round-trip flights are scheduled for July 26 and 30, carrying Wakayama officials to visit Vietnamese localities, and Vietnamese visitors to the Japanese prefecture.

Secondary school students of the two countries will also be aboard for exchanges on this occasion, the official added.

After Japan relaxed its COVID-19 restrictions in October 2022, Wakayama has earmarked 21 million JPY (about US$150,000) from its budget to promote international flights.

The prefecture has admitted many Vietnamese trainees in sectors such as agriculture, and food and aquatic processing. Its Unshu mandarin has also been put on shelves of AEON supermarkets in Việt Nam since December 2021. — VNS

 

