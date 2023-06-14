Submit Release
Media Advisory: K-9 Unit Adds Four New Drug Detection Dogs

Maryland State Police News Release

(SYKESVILLE, MD) – Four new K-9 teams specifically trained in drug detection will join the ranks of Maryland’s finest.

The Maryland State Police Special Operations Division will graduate four canines and their Maryland State Police handlers. The K-9 teams have undergone 14 weeks of intense training, developing their ability to detect controlled dangerous substances including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and ecstasy.

They will work at various locations and special assignments throughout the state to fully support the department’s mission, which is to ensure that Maryland is a safe place to live, work and visit. The following teams will receive their graduation certificates and will be ready to be placed into service:

TFC Doug Prince and K-9 Rosie – Centreville Barrack

TFC Jake Rideout and K-9 Bomba – Easton Barrack

TFC Ashley Romeo and K-9 Drak – Salisbury Barrack

TFC Brendan White and K-9 Zoe – Waterloo Barrack

The Maryland State Police K-9 Unit was established in 1961, providing over 60 years of K-9 support to the Maryland State Police, allied and local law enforcement agencies. Police K-9’s have assisted law enforcement in drug detection, search and rescue missions for lost and endangered persons, explosive detection and criminal apprehensions. After this graduation, the Maryland State Police K-9 Unit will have 25 handlers and 32 dogs in service across the state.

Following the graduation ceremony, handlers and trainers will be available for interview.

WHAT:             K-9 GRADUATION

WHEN:            FRIDAY, JUNE 16, 2023 10:00 A.M. 

WHERE:         MARYLAND STATE POLICE ACADEMY 
                        MPTC SYKESVILLE TRAINING FACILITY 
                        6852 4TH ST., SYKESVILLE, MD 21784

DIRECTIONS:   https://www.dpscs.state.md.us/aboutdpscs/pct/directions.shtml 

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

