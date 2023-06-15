JAPANESE JAZZ RE-DISCOVERY PROJECT FROM NIPPON COLUMBIA WITH YUSUKE OGAWA SHARED THE VIDEO FEATURES JIRO INAGAKI
The 1st episode of 4-episodes series “Exploring Japanese Jazz: Jiro Inagaki & Soul Media” premiered today, June 14, 2023.MINATO-KU, TOKYO , JAPAN, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There is strikingly little written about Jiro Inagaki and his band’s legacy, while his musical works, such as the albums FUNKY STUFF, etc, are still very popular after over 50 years from the release In order to assess Inagaki’s work and its degree of innovation, J-DIGS, Japanese music re-discovery project by Nippon Columbia Co, Ltd, conducted the interviews with Yusuke Ogawa, a renowned Japanese jazz expert talking about Jiro Inagaki.
On the same day, the final playlist of Mr Ogawa's playlist series J-DIGS: Deep Jazz Reality selected by Yusuke Ogawa - Jiro Inagaki & Soul Media today.
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6iZ2LsqaH9rFXNESTGwNlM?
https://music.apple.com/jp/playlist/j-digs-deep-jazz-reality-selected-by-yusuke-ogawa-jiro/pl.609d1dff1479495395022309ce12c83d
Nippon Columbia Co,Ltd is planning to release Jiro Inagaki vinyl album later the year with French label, 180g. Japanese jazz has been recognized and celebrated by music lovers worldwide for decades. Nippon Columbia, a long established Japanese music label and a renowned Japanese jazz expert Yusuke Ogawa teamed up for Japanese jazz re-discovery project from the beginning of this year.
J-DIGS is a re-discovery project of Japanese hidden gem music from 70 -80's by Nippon Columbia, started from 2020. The playlist curators of the project to date include City pop expert/music writer Toshikazu Kanazawa, Chee Shimizu, known for obscure music guide, Grammy nominee producer Yosuke Kitazawa, and BBC Radio DJ Nick Luscombe. https://lit.link/jdigs
ABOUT YUSUKE OGAWA
Yusuke Ogawa has been running the universounds store in Tokyo since 2001, specializing in jazz and second-hand, rare, and collector records. He is also a reissue supervisor, label manager, DJ, and music writer. Known for his vast musical knowledge, eye for detail, and archival skills, Ogawa has worked on more than 250 reissues and compilations – including the highly praised Deep Jazz Reality and Project Re;Vinyl series. He is the co-author of the WaJazz Disc Guide and the Independent Black Jazz of America books.
ABOUT NIPPON COLUMBIA:
Founded in 1910, Japanese label Nippon Columbia is one of the world’s oldest record labels and features a diverse roster of established and new artists across many genres, including enka, kayōkyoku, jazz, classical, rock, pop, and children’s songs. In 2020, Nippon Columbia launched J-DIGS ─ a project aimed at introducing the world the high-quality music lying dormant in Japan, focusing on the label’s 100+ year history of archived music, especially from ‘70s and ‘80s, which has recently been attracting Japanese music diggers from all over the world. For more info, visit Columbia.jp and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
