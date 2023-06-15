LiTime Launches New Portable Power Station with Solar Panel, Providing an Innovative Solution for Outdoor Enthusiasts
EINPresswire.com/ -- LiTime, the leading brand known for creating best-budget LiFePO4 lithium batteries for RVs, trolling motors, and off-grid systems, is expanding its product line to include portable power stations and solar panels, offering another solution for power outages. With frequent brownouts becoming a challenge in many areas, these new technologies could be the perfect answer for those seeking reliable power sources.
☆★LiTime D320 Portable Power Station: A High-Performance, Affordable Power Station for All the Needs☆★
★Best Budget Portable Power Station★
The D320 portable power station is an affordable yet powerful option for powering electronic devices. Priced at $239.99, it has a 320 Wh LiFePO4 battery and four input options - USB-C, solar charger, car recharge, and AC recharge. It also has five output options to meet the needs.
★Long Battery Life Span★
This device has a long-lasting Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery, the same technology used in modern long-range electric vehicles. LiFePO4 batteries have longer life spans and better charge efficiency than Lithium Ion batteries. The D320 can provide reliable power for electronic devices during emergencies or while on-the-go. The battery has a rating of up to 2,000 full charging cycles, higher than the industry average.
★Fast and Flexible Recharge Options★
The D320 has fast and flexible recharge options. It can recharge from 0% to 80% in just 4.27 hours with multiple recharge options such as the AC adapter, solar panel, 12V CIG port, or USB cable. This makes it perfect for camping or during power outages at home.
★Endless Energy Using the Sun★
The D320 is compatible with the LiTime 100W Portable Solar Panel, providing endless energy using the sun. These Monocrystalline panels can provide up to 100W of power. It can be connected to solar panels in series or parallel to receive more power, charging the 320W Portable Power Station up to 80 percent in just 4.27 hours.
★Easy Know the Battery★
The LiTime D320 portable power station also has an LCD display that shows key data such as charge level, run-time, and current output. This feature allows users to stay informed about their power usage during outdoor camping or RV adventures.
☆★LiTime D320 Portable Power Station Specifications:☆★
Capacity: 320Wh, 12.8V
Cycle Life: 2000 times (25℃, 0.2C, 100% DOD)
Max Input Power: 60W
1x DC5521 Input
1x USB-C (PD) 60W Input
1x CIG Output
2x DC5521 Output
2x USB-A Fast Charge Output
1x USB-C (PD) 30W Output
2x AC Output
Dimension: L230*W161*H195 mm
Weight: 7.94±0.5lbs / 3.6±0.2kg
LiTime 100W Portable Solar Panel Specifications:
Peak Power: 100W
Open Circuit Voltage 23.7V
Cell Type: Monocrystalline Silicon
Cell Efficiency: 22.7%
Connector Type: MC4
Weight Approx.: 8.82 lbs / 4kg
Folded Dimensions: 25.51*21.26*0.98 inch / 648*540*25 mm
Unfolded Dimensions: 51.02*21.26*0.85 inch / 1296*540*21.5 mm
☆★Price & Availability☆★
The D320 Portable Power Station and 100W Portable Solar Panel are currently available for purchase in the United States on LiTime.com. The D320 Portable Power Station is priced at $239.99, while the 100W Portable Solar Panel is priced at $189.99. Customers who wish to bundle their purchase can obtain both devices starting from as low as $411.
☆★About LiTime☆★
LiTime (aka Ampere Time) is a leading energy technology company that offers a range of advanced power solutions for both home and industrial applications. From backup and prime power systems to solar + battery storage solutions, LiTime has been at the forefront of energy innovation since its founding 14 years ago. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products that are poised to revolutionize the electrical grid. With a focus on providing reliable, efficient, and innovative energy solutions, LiTime is a leader in the energy technology industry.
