Young Leader Destiny Carter is Calling for Members of Her Generation to Become Community Leaders

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Destiny Carter, the 18-year-old Director of Events for Unlimited Possibilities For All Disabilities (UPFAD), is calling for fellow members of her generation to assume leadership positions in the community.In addition to her responsibilities with UPFAD, Carter is a graduate of Columbus City Schools and Leadership Columbus The Central Ohio Leadership Academy (COLA), a high-impact, year-round leadership development experience designed for rising high school junior and senior student leaders throughout central Ohio. The objective of COLA is to create life-changing experiences for the community’s young leaders, develop their leadership skills, and enable them to work with others, lead with purpose and make positive changes in their schools and communities."We need to step up and take charge," Carter said. "We are the future, and it's up to us to make a difference."Carter is a strong advocate for people with disabilities, and she believes that young people have a unique perspective that can be valuable in leadership roles."We have a fresh perspective," she said. "We're not afraid to challenge the status quo, and we're not afraid to speak up for what we believe in."Carter is also a strong believer in the power of community. She believes that when young people come together, they can accomplish anything."We can make a difference," she said. "We can change the world."Carter is calling on young people to get involved in their communities and to take on leadership roles. She believes that young people have the power to make a difference, and she is urging them to step up and take charge."We need you," she said. "The world needs you."