Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 15, 2023
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Adams County Regional Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashland
|Village of Perrysville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Milton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens
|Village of Amesville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Champaign
|Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications System Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Delaware County Finance Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|The RiverSouth Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|Wright State Applied Research Corporation
Auditor's Report on the Workforce Development Funding
7/1/2011 TO 6/30/2017
|Public Interest Report
|Hamilton
|Miami Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Addyston
Special Audit
1/1/2016 TO 5/24/2019
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Harrison
|Tri-County Water Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Highland
|Highland County Joint Township District Hospital
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huron
|Ridgefield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Island Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Knox
|Milford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lake
|Perry Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lake Metroparks
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Medina County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Mercer
|Midwest Employee Benefit Consortium
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Dayton Regional Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Morrow
|Gilead Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Portage
|Portage County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Preble
|Preble County Educational Service Center
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Bloom Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Stark
|Multi-County Juvenile Attention System
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Trumbull
|Niles City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Van Wert
|Village of Scott
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Vinton
|Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022
|Financial Audit
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.