Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 15, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Adams County Regional Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashland Village of Perrysville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Milton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens Village of Amesville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Champaign Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications System Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga Cleveland Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Delaware County Finance Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin The RiverSouth Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Wright State Applied Research Corporation
Auditor's Report on the Workforce Development Funding
7/1/2011 TO 6/30/2017		 Public Interest Report
Hamilton Miami Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Addyston
Special Audit
1/1/2016 TO 5/24/2019		 Special Audit FFR
Harrison Tri-County Water Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Highland Highland County Joint Township District Hospital
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Huron Ridgefield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Island Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Knox Milford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lake Perry Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lake Metroparks
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Lawrence County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Medina County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Mercer Midwest Employee Benefit Consortium
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Dayton Regional Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Morrow Gilead Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Portage Portage County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Preble Preble County Educational Service Center
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Seneca Bloom Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Stark Multi-County Juvenile Attention System
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Trumbull Niles City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Van Wert Village of Scott
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Vinton Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

