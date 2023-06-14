Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 15, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Adams County Regional Water District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Ashland Village of Perrysville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Milton Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Athens Village of Amesville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Champaign Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications System Council of Governments

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga Cleveland Metropolitan Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware Delaware County Finance Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin The RiverSouth Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Greene Wright State Applied Research Corporation

Auditor's Report on the Workforce Development Funding

7/1/2011 TO 6/30/2017 Public Interest Report Hamilton Miami Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Addyston

Special Audit

1/1/2016 TO 5/24/2019 Special Audit FFR

Harrison Tri-County Water Authority

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Highland Highland County Joint Township District Hospital

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Huron Ridgefield Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Island Creek Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Knox Milford Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lake Perry Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Lake Metroparks

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Lawrence Lawrence County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Medina County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit Mercer Midwest Employee Benefit Consortium

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Dayton Regional Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Morrow Gilead Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Portage Portage County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Preble Preble County Educational Service Center

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Seneca Bloom Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Stark Multi-County Juvenile Attention System

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Trumbull Niles City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Van Wert Village of Scott

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Vinton Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022 Financial Audit