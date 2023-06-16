New Cell Phone Radiation Protection

Cruz Case Corporation releases a new design for its Universal phone case with the same maximum EMF radiation protection.

New Universal design, same maximum radiation protection!” — John Cruz

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cruz Case Corporation announces its new Universal phone case design to block cell phone radiation directed into the brain and body. Cell phone radiation has been a topic of interest for many years. Cruz Cases Corporation has led the market with its phone cases offering maximum protection of the powerful radio signals directed out of the front of your phone towards your body without effecting cell tower communication.

Cruz cases started out as Press Shield, an EMF blocking pad placed on the front of the cell phone. Cruz cases developed into a well designed book style phone cases offering the same shielding protection from cell phone radiation (EMF).

Cruz sells phone case solutions mainly for the iPhone models. However, five years ago, Cruz released a universal case to support non-iPhone cell phones. The Cruz Universal case previously had a SureGrip slider pad. Customers would attach their cell phone to the SureGrip pad then slide their phone up above the back edge of the Cruz case to take pictures. Then slide the phone back down to protect the camera and ensure full maximum radiation protection.

The new design replaces the SureGrip slider with a spring-loaded clasp attached to the inside of the Cruz Universal case to securely hold most any brand and model of cell phones. The back edge of the Cruz case now folds down and back to reveal the camera for taking photos. The new design makes it more convenient to swap out any cell phone into the Cruz Universal case. The new Cruz Universal cases varies in height to support the diversity of cell phones on the market.

Cruz phone cases costs the same as most standard phone cases but include Reflectrix Core shielding fabric manufactured to block the frequencies used by mobile phones. The cost range between $29.95 to $49.95 and orders are typically shipped within 24 hours of the purchase.

Most styles come in black, but Cruz cases are bringing back their line of bold and colorful cases. “If you have concerns after reading the cell phone health reports, then we offer an effective solution” says founder John Cruz. The legal notice in cell phones now require manufacturers to report RF exposure concerns. Cruz cases can be purchased online at www.CruzCases.com and www.LessEMF.com.