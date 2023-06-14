Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16.5 % Rate Through The Forecast Period

Electronic Shelf Label Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Electronic Shelf Label Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 14, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Electronic Shelf Label Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s electronic shelf label market forecast, the electronic shelf label market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 2.10 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global electronic shelf label industry is due to the rising adoption of automation in the retail sector. Europe region is expected to hold the largest electronic shelf label market share. Major electronic shelf label companies include SES-imagotag, Pricer AB, E Ink Holdings Inc., Displaydata Limited, M2COMM, Solu M ESL, Diebold Nixdorf.

Electronic Shelf Label Market Segments

● By Component: Displays, Batteries, Transceivers, Microprocessors

●By Product Type: LCDs (Liquid-Crystal Display), Segmented E-peper Displays, Fully Graphic E-paper Displays

●By Display Size: Less than 3 Inches, 3 to 7 Inches, 7 to 10 Inches, More than 10 Inches

●By Communications Technology: Radio Frequency, Infrared, Near-field Communication, Other Technologies

● By Application: Supermarket, Convenience Store, Departmental Store, Specialty Store, Pharmacies

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An electronic shelf label (ESL) is a digital display used in retail stores to display product information such as price, promotions, and product details. Electronic shelf labels (ESLs) are primarily used to display pricing and product information.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Electronic Shelf Label Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Electronic Shelf Label Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

