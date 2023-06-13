Cannabis & Pride Unite: Green Revolution's Doozies Support UTOPIA WA and 2SLGBTQI+ Awareness
Green Revolution announces Pride Doozies, a limited-run gummy, partnering with UTOPIA WA to support QTPI & 2SLGBTQI+ communities this Pride Month.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Green Revolution, an innovative, award-winning, and popular producer of premium cannabis edibles in Washington, has announced the launch of a limited-run, Pride-themed edition of Doozies cannabis gummies.
In what has become an annual tradition at Green Revolution, the release of Pride Doozies is an opportunity to give back to the community and draw attention to the ever more urgent issues of inclusion, equality, and overcoming bias when it comes to sexual and gender orientation.
For every bag of Pride Doozies sold, Green Revolution will be donating a portion of the proceeds to a local Queer and Trans Pacific Islander (QTPI – “Q-T-pie”) organization that is making a difference in our community.
This year, Green Revolution is proud to partner with UTOPIA Washington in celebrating Pride Month and raising awareness in the community across a broad range of issues that impact its members.
United Territories of Pacific Islanders Alliance - Washington (UTOPIA WA) is a queer and trans people of color-led, grassroots organization that was born out of the struggles, challenges, strength, and resilience of the QTPI community in South King County.
Since 2009, UTOPIA WA has worked with the QTPI and 2SLGBTQI+ community to create safe, welcoming, supportive, and vibrant spaces to address basic needs, build pathways toward new expanded career and life opportunities, foster a sense of common purpose, and advocate for social justice, education, and overall wellness among members of the community. UTOPIA WA seeks to build trust and common ground as a convener and bridge-builder between the QTPI and 2SLGBTQI+ communities, who often share many of the same issues and concerns.
Green Revolution and UTOPIA WA share a common vision of a positive, supportive community that celebrates diversity and fosters common constructive dialogue between members.
More than a recreational product, Doozies are a community favorite that enhances lifestyle experiences for people from all walks of life and fosters wellness.
Said Leo Shlovsky, Co-founder and CEO of Green Revolution, “We are grateful to have the opportunity to work with such a dynamic and impactful organization like UTOPIA WA and to be able to contribute and support their mission. It is gratifying to know that our contribution will have a meaningful impact on the lives of the QTPI and 2SLGBTQI+ community.”
Pride Doozies are available for sale at cannabis dispensaries across the state of Washington.
