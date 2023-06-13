Community Airports Receive Another Lift

CANADA, June 13 - Released on June 13, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $850,000 in cost-shared grants to 21 community airports across the province. The 50/50 cost sharing grant goes toward repairs and upgrades through the Community Airport Partnership (CAP) program.

“Community and regionally-owned airports play a key role in providing vital services like air ambulance, law enforcement and firefighting,” Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “They also help support local and regional economic development in rural and northern communities. Partnerships with the communities continue to lead to important upgrades and maintenance for local airports.”

Grants are cost-shared up to a maximum amount of $275,000. CAP is designed to help offset safety-related improvements such as upgrades to runways and taxiways, lighting, security fencing and navigational systems.

Airports benefiting from the CAP program this year include:

Big River - $30,596 - Repairs to runway edge lighting.

Birch Hills - $40,915 - Rehabilitate the main runway and taxiways and install new line markings and numbers on the main runway and 300 feet of taxi way centreline.

Carlyle - $15,423 - Deep crack asphalt and apron pavement repairs.

Central Butte - $1,625 - Radio control system.

RM of Eldon No 471 - $15,758 - Crack seal runway, taxiway, and apron. Repaint all lines.

Estevan - $13,369 - Rubberized crack sealing on all runways and replacing lighted runway signs.

Humboldt - $30,000 - Aerodrome feasibility and planning study.

Kindersley - $8,163 - Runway lighting upgrade, and crack sealing of runway.

Kipling - $10,281 - Expand taxiway and apron.

La Ronge - $60,000 - Upgrade/replace ATB security doors. Install four airside automatic doors, six groundside automatic doors and add keypad/card swipe security locks.

Luseland - $3,393 - Airport electrical upgrade.

Maple Creek - $23,523 - Rehabilitate a small section of the runway.

Melfort - $36,040 - Crack repairs on runway and taxiway.

Moose Jaw - $25,000 - Rubberized crack sealing on runway taxiway and apron.

RM of Moosomin - $222,263 - Completion of phase one - earthwork construction on runway, apron, and access road.

North Battleford - $75,000 - Installation of backup power generator at the runway light control building.

Prince Albert - $10,000 - Installation of automated sliding gate.

Swift Current - $35,000 - Rubberized crack sealing on main runway, new asphalt on apron and re-apply painted markings and upgrade airfield signage to LED backlit fixtures.

Weyburn - $88,600 - Mulch existing pavement at the entrance where STARS lands for patient transfers. Mulched asphalt reshaped and compacted as subbase for asphalt overlay.

Wynyard - $8,576 - Replace fencing and two gates to increase airport security.

Yorkton - $96,475 - CIFIB transmitter (ground station), repaint markings and numbers on runways, taxiways, and aprons and crack sealing on pavement, recreational taxiway improvements.

"Improvements to airports in our smaller communities helps them reach their potential and value economically and socially," Saskatchewan Aviation Council President Janet Keim said. "As I like to say - a mile of highway gets you a mile down the road; a mile of runway gets you the world."

All future application dates have been adjusted following consultation with communities and airport users. An additional application period will occur in September 2023 for projects to be undertaken in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Projects are evaluated based on improving safety, extending life cycle of the asset, airport utilization, economic benefits and partnership opportunities.

Since 2007-08, more than $10 million has been invested into 42 different community airports.

Interested communities can find out more about the program here at www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/transportation/airports/community-airport-partnership-cap-program.

-30-

For more information, contact: