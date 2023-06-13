Request for Proposal Released for New Developmental Group Home Spaces

CANADA, June 13 - Released on June 13, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to find prospective proponents to develop and operate three group homes throughout Saskatchewan for children and youth in care with complex needs.

“Our government prioritizes family-based care as the best option for children and youth who cannot remain safely at home,” Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. “With us seeing more children and youth with complex needs coming into care who may require specialized placement resources beyond what an extended family or foster home placement can provide, these new group home spaces will provide these children and youth with safety, security and quality care.”

The three group homes throughout the province will each have four spaces for children and youth with developmental disabilities, for a total of 12 new spaces.

A key element will be the ability to provide children a safe home-like environment with a high quality of care services based on their individual needs.

The RFP outlines details relating to criteria, process, timelines and other relevant information and can be found at www.sasktenders.ca.

The submission deadline is July 14, 2023.

The Ministry of Social Services has invested $101.8 million in 2023-24 to provide over 975 group home spaces across the province operated by community partners. These spaces include short-term community-based homes, youth transition homes, semi-independent living programs and developmental group homes for children with complex needs.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media RelationsSocial ServicesReginaPhone: 306-787-3610Email: mediamss@gov.sk.ca