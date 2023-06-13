Construction begins today on Highway 1 near Lakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction began today on North Dakota Highway 1 north of Lakota.



This chip seal project includes repairing the roadway from Lakota to the junction of Ramsey County Road 8.



Traffic will be reduced to one lane with pilot cars and flaggers onsite to assist motorists through the work zone.



The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected.



The project is expected to be completed by June 23.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



- ### -







CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

