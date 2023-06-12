U.S. Navy Participates in Portland Fleet Week, Rose Festival

Participating U.S. Navy ships included Independence-variant littoral combat ship, USS Kansas City (LCS 22) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). The crews opened up their ships for public tours, explored the Portland sights, took part in various community events and volunteer activities. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. To view photos and video from Portland Fleet Week 2023, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NRNW.