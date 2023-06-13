County Cable Montgomery Earns Emmy Nominations and Wins a Telly Award for Outstanding Television Programming

MARYLAND, June 13 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 13, 2023—County Cable Montgomery's dedication to delivering high-quality programming has been acknowledged with Emmy nominations in various categories by the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). The nominations reflect the creativity, innovation and storytelling prowess of County Cable Montgomery's talented team.

Two documentaries featured on County Cable Montgomery have been nominated for the 65th Emmy Awards of the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter. They are "Latinas: Líderes sin Fronteras" and "Spotlighting Africa's Grandeur Through Creative Minds & Hands".

“I’m delighted that the outstanding work of Marcela Rodríguez, Raul Ramos, Mirchaye Sahlu and Joseph Thompson is being recognized," said Council President Evan Glass. "The nominated documentaries recognize and celebrate Montgomery County's rich diversity and contribute to County Cable Montgomery's mission of expanding and enhancing public participation and access to County programs and information.”

The following are the Emmy nominations received by County Cable Montgomery:

Category: Diversity/Equity/Inclusion – Long Form Content

Program title: "Latinas: Líderes sin Fronteras"

The program showcases the stories of four Hispanic women whose desire to overcome obstacles and their perseverance have made them an example of resilience and empowerment. Each of them has a unique story that has greatly impacted Montgomery County.

Nominees:

Marcela Rodríguez, Executive Producer/Reporter

Raul Ramos, Video Editor/Cameraman

Watch the documentary here.

Category: Historical/Cultural – Long Form Content

Program title: "Spotlighting Africa's Grandeur Through Creative Minds & Hands"

As part of the Montgomery County Council’s African Heritage Month commemoration, the program highlighted the African influence in the county and nation focusing on art, dance, food, fashion and music.

Nominees:

Mirchaye Sahlu, Writer/Producer/Editor

Joseph Thompson, Videographer/Graphic Design

Watch the documentary here.

In addition to the Emmy nominations, County Cable Montgomery was also selected as a Telly Winner in the 44th Annual Telly Awards. The program titled “Spotlighting Africa's Grandeur Through Creative Minds & Hands” took home the Bronze Telly Award in the Television - Short Form Documentary category. The Telly Awards honor excellence in local, regional and cable television and annually showcases the best work created.

Watch the documentary here.

County Cable Montgomery's cable TV station provides hyperlocal coverage of Montgomery County government news, public affairs programming, live Council sessions and County Executive press conferences via Comcast Channel 6/996, RCN Channel 6/1056, Verizon Channel 30, as well as, online via www.montgomerycountymd.gov/ccm.

