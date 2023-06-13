Brooks Gordon Joins TrialTech Medical, a Scarritt Group Company
TrialTech Medical has named Brooks Gordon its new Managing Director. Brooks will be responsible for company strategy and operations.TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TrialTech Medical, a Scarritt Group Company focusing on clinical trial recruitment, has named Brooks Gordon its new Managing Director. He joins TrialTech to help grow the company's participation in global pharmaceutical and medical device clinical development. Brooks will work with sponsors and clinical research companies to design and implement tailored and efficient recruitment strategies, including recruiting under-represented patient populations. Leading the TrialTech Medical Management team, Brooks will be responsible for company strategy and operations.
"We are so thrilled to have Brooks Gordon, with all his experience and success in strategic development, as our Managing Director for TrialTech Medical," said Scarritt Group Companies CEO Adrienne Williams.
Brooks made a career transition into the pharmaceutical industry for very personal reasons. "I spent a good portion of my early career in the financial sector, and about 16 years ago, after two of my cousins died tragically from opiate overdoses, I decided that I wanted to use my knowledge and my skills to do something that contributed to saving lives", Brooks said. "So, mid-career, I entered the pharmaceutical world in various roles at several companies that developed and delivered lifesaving products. I continued to take on more challenging roles in implementing strategies to improve efficiencies in clinical development programs. The technological platform and unique methodology TrialTech Medical offers are by far the most impressive I have seen, and I think it has enormous potential to improve clinical trial participation. Ultimately, that is what brought me to TrialTech Medical."
"Brooks brings over 30 years of strategic and growth-centric business experience to TrialTech, having held senior-level positions in financial services, pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and, most recently, the molecular lab industry. Brooks is a business executive with experience transforming business units across highly competitive markets through strategic positioning, operational improvements, and cross-business collaborations," said Adrienne.
Brooks holds a master's degree in business from Boston College and a BS in Business Administration from the University of San Francisco. He and his family reside in Virginia.
Scarritt Group's Mark of Distinction
Scarritt Group is a global innovative meeting planning and logistics company specializing in clinical meetings. Founded in 1999, Scarritt Group has executed over 10,000 meetings worldwide in 52 countries. Scarritt Group's global team lives by Maya Angelou's quote: "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." It is a philosophy that has been woven into the fabric of the culture of Scarritt Group Companies for almost 25 years. Scarritt Group's mission is to have every client as their best reference by anticipating their needs and exceeding expectations.
TrialTech Medical
In 2020, Scarritt Group acquired TrialTech Medical - a patient recruitment company. We are proud to announce that we have had excellent results. On average, 80% of patients TrialTech refers to medical sites sign an informed consent form.
