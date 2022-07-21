Scarritt Group Companies Announces 3D Virtual Spaces Coming to Their Virtual Platform in Q4
Scarritt Group Companies' newest development to their Virtual Conference Center includes 3D visuals, lifelike movement, and AI avatars.TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scarritt Group Companies has announced that they will be adding 3D capabilities to their proprietary virtual conference center, set to debut in Q4 of 2022. The 3D spaces are the newest development to the evolving platform, featuring more lifelike virtual campuses, buildings, and interiors. Movements between rooms within the virtual spaces flow smoothly, combined with more detailed imagery allowing for an improved user experience. The customizable environment, complete with on-demand access and training, downloadable content, sponsorship opportunities, and analytics will suit any company’s virtual or hybrid needs.
Scarritt Group’s Virtual Conference Center was initially created in 2019, offering a lower-cost solution for budget constraints related to global travel and for meeting attendees that cannot travel. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, Scarritt Group was well-positioned to transition their face-to-face meetings to virtual meetings.
The state-of-the-art Virtual Conference Center (VCC) is proprietary to Scarritt Group Companies and was designed by the former Chief Information Officer of the United States Air Force (USAF). The platform was implemented by the US Department of Defense and Veteran’s Administration to train over 300,000 clinicians and staff, while also providing a best practice sharing environment. This includes 570,000 meetings and 400,000 CEUs (Continuing Education Units). Upon retiring from the USAF, Dr. Manny Dominguez met with Adrienne Williams and began creating the platform, based on the success of previous versions. The platform’s foundation was built with government oversight. Many vital differentiators set Scarritt apart from other providers, particularly with regard to security and risk mitigation. The VCC is FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) cloud security assessment compliant and also 21 CFR part 11 compliant. Data is bidirectionally encrypted throughout the platform (in resting state, live, and on-demand). It is also a Live Meeting Portal (LMP)/Learning Management System (LMS) hosted and recording accessible. The user experience is fully customizable and immersive, with chat rooms and forums for increased collaboration, and includes customized registration and reporting.
Features of the Virtual Conference Center:
• Immersive customizable 2D imagery (3D imagery coming soon) throughout exterior/interior conference center
• Branding opportunities throughout the platform
• Multifaceted architecture: lobby, auditorium, collaboration space, recruitment center, media center, working office space, exhibition hall, cafeteria
• Learning Management System with Systemic Certification
• Attendee networking/collaboration areas and gamification to stimulate engagement
• Text, audio, and video chat throughout all individual locations
• Option for presenters to pre-record their presentations and edit presentations prior to live meetings
• Artificially intelligent avatars
• Training Portals
About the company: Scarritt Group Companies (SGC) is a global innovative meeting planning and logistics group specializing in clinical meetings. Founded in 1999, SGC has executed over 9,000 meetings worldwide. Scarritt is committed to providing clients with an unparalleled experience. SGC’s staff has extensive meeting planning knowledge, hotel industry experience, and access to the best resources and technology worldwide. Scarritt delivers meetings that exceed client expectations while giving attendees a memorable and unique experience.
Our Commitment:
• Scarritt holds itself highly accountable to clients, attendees, and the bottom line
• Scarritt is responsive throughout the planning process with regularly scheduled update meetings
• Scarritt has the industry experience and vendor relationships to negotiate the best possible meeting package
• Scarritt consistently expands capabilities, gains more expertise, and advances technology to provide the best meeting experience possible.
Our Services:
• Hotel and Venue Sourcing
• Air and Ground Transportation
• Attendee Management and Registration
• Audio Visual Procurement and Oversight
• Production of Trial-Related Materials
• On-Site Meeting Management and Execution
• Finance Management and Comprehensive Reporting
• HCP Reimbursement and Spend Reporting
