Scarritt Group Companies Establishes New Location in Australia
Scarritt Group Companies is expanding its global presence with a new location in Sydney, Australia.SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scarritt Group Companies has just established a new location in Sydney, Australia. This marks the first expansion since the opening of their Beijing, China office in 2017. The Australia location will have dedicated staffing with expertise in business development, procurement, and project management. This expansion manifests as a strategic foresight given the post-pandemic face-to-face meeting pivot and growing demand in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.
Scarritt also brings its unique patient recruitment capabilities to the area with Trial Tech Medical, a patient recruitment company that uses artificial intelligence algorithms for continuous optimization of clinical trial participation advertisement. IRB-approved ads are created, then the AI algorithms find social media users that are likely to qualify for participation in the trial. Once a user clicks on the ad, they are directed to a trial-specific landing page for pre-screening. If they qualify, they are referred to a nurse to complete a telephonic screening. If they are still qualified, they are referred to a site coordinator and enrolled in the trial.
About the company: Scarritt Group Companies (SGC) is a global innovative meeting planning and logistics group specializing in clinical meetings. Founded in 1999, SGC has executed over 9,000 meetings worldwide. Scarritt is committed to providing clients with an unparalleled experience. SGC’s staff has extensive meeting planning knowledge, hotel industry experience, and access to the best resources and technology worldwide. Scarritt delivers meetings that exceed client expectations while giving attendees a memorable and unique experience.
Our Commitment:
• Scarritt holds itself highly accountable to clients, attendees, and the bottom line
• Scarritt is responsive throughout the planning process with regularly scheduled update meetings
• Scarritt has the industry experience and vendor relationships to negotiate the best possible meeting package
• Scarritt consistently expands capabilities, gains more expertise, and advances technology to provide the best meeting experience possible.
Our Services:
• Hotel and Venue Sourcing
• Air and Ground Transportation
• Attendee Management and Registration
• Audio Visual Procurement and Oversight
• Production of Trial-Related Materials
• On-Site Meeting Management and Execution
• Finance Management and Comprehensive Reporting
• HCP Reimbursement and Spend Reporting
Edson Ribeiro
Scarritt Group Companies
+1 520-260-7890
edson.ribeiro@scarrittgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other