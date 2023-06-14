Egnyte Named Category Leader for Data Security and Governance in Several G2 Summer 2023 Reports
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF., UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, today announced that it has been recognized by software marketplace G2 in multiple Summer 2023 reports based on reviews from its user community and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. In addition, the company has retained leadership positions in the Cloud Content Collaboration, Data Governance, Data Security, Data-Centric Security, Encryption Key Management, and Sensitive Data Discovery categories.
“With data security and governance increasingly top of mind for organizations, Egnyte is in a unique position to help them navigate the evolving cyber threat landscape,” said Kris Lahiri, Co-Founder and Chief Security Officer at Egnyte. “Validation from third parties that rely on direct customer feedback like G2 is especially important to ensure we align our products with business-critical needs.”
Egnyte’s award-winning platform allows companies of all sizes to better protect and manage their content. Reviewers on G2 continue to recognize Egnyte for its flexibility and secure collaboration capabilities, with notable feedback this quarter including:
● “I enjoy Egnyte because it is an efficient location for secure documents. Additionally, it is great that you see updates in real-time.”
● “[Egnyte allows me to] store and collaborate on files effectively with team members across the globe.”
● “I am a few months in using Egnyte and have enjoyed the ease of which sharing and uploading files has become…Egnyte performs exactly how I need it to.”
● “[With Egnyte], we can access data anytime and anywhere we want to...”
To learn more about Egnyte’s offerings and to get a look into the company’s roadmap, register for next month’s State of Egnyte webinar. Additional details can be found here.
About Egnyte
Egnyte is the secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance that enables organizations to better protect and collaborate on their most valuable content. Established in 2008, Egnyte has democratized cloud content security for more than 17,000 organizations, helping customers improve data security, maintain compliance, prevent and detect ransomware threats, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.
Kristen Carvalho
