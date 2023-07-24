New Adventure Book Celebrates the Special Powers of Children
THE ADVENTURES OF STRAWBERRYHEAD AND GINGERBREAD by KF Wheatie and KM Wheatie
The book is more than just an adventure tale. It is designed to teach children about friendship, inclusivity and ASD.”UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Two young children, KF Wheatie and KM Wheatie, have written a new book, “The Adventures of Strawberryhead and Gingerbread: To the Lake We Go!”, full of fun adventures and designed to teach children about friendship and inclusivity.
The book is a story about a brother and sister, Strawberryhead and Gingerbread, along with their black lab Solomon from S'moresville. They take a fun-filled adventure to the lake, where they go fishing, swim, make friends, and show off their special powers.
KF Wheatie, nicknamed Strawberryhead, was diagnosed with autism as a child. KF has a strong faith and works hard in school. She is currently a senior in college studying fine arts and music. KF makes it her mission to make new friends as often as possible. She plays the flute in a church band and is also a classically trained professional harpist. Her hobbies include art, Broadway, and travel.
KM Wheatie is nicknamed Gingerbread. Because he looked like a cookie to his mother when he was little, she always pretended to take a bite out of him. His sister KF was sure that her brother would grow back after their mother took a bite out of him. Diagnosed with autism at a very young age, KM preferred to play alone as a child. It was not that he did not want to interact with other kids; he did not have the social skills necessary to play with them. He turned his love of map reading into a serious hobby. He is now a senior in college studying environmental science/geographic information science. His hobbies include riding roller coasters, travel, and hiking.
KF and KM Wheatie were raised by their mother, who is a staunch advocate for those with Autism Spectrum Disorder. They believe in accessibility and inclusivity for all people.
The book is more than just an adventure tale. It is designed to teach children about friendship, inclusivity and ASD, and that all challenges children face through the adventures we know as life and growing up are stepping stones to joy, peace and harmony. Differences in children are to be celebrated – an important lesson for children to grasp, and while many children easily embrace this message, others are not so welcoming, especially at an early age.
“The Adventures of Strawberryhead and Gingerbread: Solomon's Birthday Party” is the second in the series starring Strawberryhead and Gingerbread, along with their black lab Solomon from S'moresville. The pair celebrates Solomon’s doggie birthday with dancing, cake, and music.
The books are perfect for kids of all ages looking to experience the sweet treat of reading and enjoy a fun-filled day of adventure.
“The Adventures of Strawberryhead and Gingerbread” is available on Amazon and other popular retails outlets where books are sold.
To learn more, visit www.strawberryheadandgingerbread.com.
