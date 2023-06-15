Kelsie Kimberlin’s “Road Trip Summer Remix” Is As Refreshing As A Sweet Iced Lemonade

Submit Release
WASHINGTON , DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelsie Kimberlin, who has been releasing exciting music and videos every few months, is at it again with her new song, “Road Trip, Summer Remix” due to the popularity of the original “Road Trip” released last month. As Kelsie puts it: “’Road Trip Summer Remix ’ is the perfect summer getaway song for anyone who wants to hit the road and forget about all the hassles at home or work. In contrast to the original, the remix has a faster tempo and a tighter format that creates an infectious vibe and demands to be heard on an endless repeat. In the video, I drive away in a red 1956 Ford Thunderbird convertible and head on down the road without looking back. I am sure that everyone has felt the urge to get up and go, so I am hopeful that the song and video will resonate on some level.”

Kelsie’s production team includes several Grammy nominees and winners, and her video team, led by director Zack Gross, spared nothing to get the proper feel for the song. Her friend, Pedro Vengoechea, a legendary Bogota music producer, created the remix, and the new video edit was done by the excellent Kyiv-based Paul Khomiuk.

Kelsie’s original “Road Trip” was released on May 15, 2023, and has already racked up a quarter million views on YouTube and global radio play on thousands of stations. Fans asked Kelsie for a remix so she quickly obliged. This song comes on the heels of a number of songs and videos that Kelsie has released over the past six months which have garnered millions of views and streams online, including “Cosmopolitan Girl,” “Fruit Basket,” “Rooting For My Baby,” and “Spoof I Wonder,” all of which have received global radio play and rave reviews on social media.

Kelsie is a proud Ukrainian-American and with every new release, Kelsie demonstrates her complete mastery of her craft, and “Road Trip Summer Remix” adds a new layer to her professionalism. The buzz about Kelsie gets more pronounced with each song. Kelsie will be very busy this summer working on three continents so stay tuned for much, much more.

Kelsie asks everyone to share “Road Trip Summer Remix” and to support Ukraine. #StandWithUkraine.

