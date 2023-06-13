New Haven Barracks/ Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5001907
TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: May 19, 2023, at 1459 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 35 Twin Maple Rd, Town of Monkton
VIOLATION: 1 count of Simple Assault and 3 counts of Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Michael Casey
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Town of Monkton, VT
Victim (Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct): Gerald Guillemette
AGE: 79
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Town of Shelburne, VT
Victim (Disorderly Conduct): Mark Guillemette
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Town of Monkton, VT
Victim (Disorderly Conduct): Travis Guillemette
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Town of Monkton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 19, 2023, at approximately 1459 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to an incident, which had occurred in a wooded area near 35 Twin Maple Rd in the Town of Monkton.
Investigation revealed that Michael Casey (59) of Monkton had committed the offenses of Simple Assault, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1023, and three counts of Disorderly Conduct, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1026. On June 13, 2023, Casey came to the New Haven Barracks and was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on July 24, 2023.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: July 24, 2023, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.