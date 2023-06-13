Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B5001907

TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock                            

STATION: New Haven Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: May 19, 2023, at 1459 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 35 Twin Maple Rd, Town of Monkton

VIOLATION: 1 count of Simple Assault and 3 counts of Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Michael Casey                                               

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Town of Monkton, VT

 

Victim (Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct): Gerald Guillemette                                               

AGE: 79

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Town of Shelburne, VT

 

Victim (Disorderly Conduct): Mark Guillemette                                               

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Town of Monkton, VT

 

Victim (Disorderly Conduct): Travis Guillemette                                               

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Town of Monkton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On May 19, 2023, at approximately 1459 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to an incident, which had occurred in a wooded area near 35 Twin Maple Rd in the Town of Monkton.

 

Investigation revealed that Michael Casey (59) of Monkton had committed the offenses of Simple Assault, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1023, and three counts of Disorderly Conduct, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1026. On June 13, 2023, Casey came to the New Haven Barracks and was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on July 24, 2023.

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE/TIME: July 24, 2023, 1230 hours 

COURT: Addison 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N/A 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

