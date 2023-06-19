The Besen Group to Host Comprehensive Private 5G Seminar at MWC Las Vegas 2023
What Does It Take to Launch a Successful Private 5G Network on Tuesday September 26th from 2pm – 5pm PT at MWC Las Vegas 2023.WASHINGTON , DC, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Besen Group, an international mobile data industry management consulting practice headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, will host private 5G seminar titled “What Does It Take to Launch a Successful Private 5G Network” on Tuesday September 26th from 2pm – 5pm PT at MWC Las Vegas 2023.
MWC Las Vegas 2023, in partnership with CTIA, is the GSMA’s flagship event in North America showcasing the hottest trends in connectivity and mobile innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.mwclasvegas.com/.
“5G will be the foundation for digital transformation that will provide enterprises the full potential of digital connectivity,” said Alex Besen, Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC. “Our seminar will provide enterprises an in-depth look at the key success factors for launching a private 5G network in licensed spectrum, shared spectrum and unlicensed spectrum.”
The Besen Group invites enterprises from manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, retail, warehouse, smart cities, commercial real estate, transportation, military, government, education segments to its private 5G seminar.
The Besen Group private 5G seminar sponsors include Oceus, T-Mobile for Business and Intel.
Preview of private 5G seminar agenda:
2:00pm – 2:20pm: Keynote Presentation by Michael Sherwood
Chief Innovation Officer, City of Las Vegas
2:20pm – 2:40pm: Presentation by Alex Besen
Founder & CEO, The Besen Group
2:40pm – 3:00pm: Presentation by Daniel Person
Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions, Oceus
3:00pm – 3:20pm: Presentation by Mike Fitz
Vice President, Solution Sales, T-Mobile for Business
3:20pm – 3:40pm: Networking Break
3:40pm – 4:00pm: Presentation by Caroline Chan
Vice President, Network and Edge Group, Intel
4:00pm – 4:20pm: Presentation by Alex Besen
Founder & CEO, The Besen Group
4:20pm – 5:00pm: Panel Discussion
Alex Besen, Founder & CEO, The Besen Group
Jason Wallin, Principal Architect, John Deere
Michael Sherwood, Chief Innovation Officer, City of Las Vegas
Sara Mascall, SVP Tech, Media & Telco Business Development, The Wall Street Journal & Barron’s
Will Townsend, VP & Principal Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy
Agenda and speakers are subject to change without notice. The Besen Group’s private 5G seminar is an invitation-only event therefore any vendor, system integrator or hyperscaler is interested to register for the seminar, they will have to select one of the sponsorship packages in order to be permitted to the seminar.
All others must pre-register to attend the seminar and will be approved based on The Besen Group’s discretion. Walks-up will not be permitted the day of the seminar. All approved attendees will receive a confirmation email and will be added to the approved attendance list.
For more information on sponsorship packages offered by The Besen Group, please send an email to sponsor@thebesengroup.com.
About The Besen Group (www.thebesengroup.com)
The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group’s competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors and a mobile data laboratory.
Alex Besen
The Besen Group LLC
+1 703-981-8168
email us here