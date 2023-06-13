Palak Patel, MD is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
We strive to provide the best possible care to help our patients look and feel their very best.”BROOKINGS, OR, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license, and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating. Palak Patel, MD has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Patel strives to enhance his patients’ quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results.
Dr. Patel grew up in Brookings, Oregon. He attended the University of California San Diego for his undergraduate studies. He completed his medical education at Oregon Health and Sciences University (OHSU) in Portland. At OHSU, he was selected to be part of the Rural Scholars Program. This program targeted medical students who wanted to have a medical career in rural Oregon. He then went on to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire to complete his internal medicine training prior to graduating from his geriatric medicine fellowship program at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pennsylvania, one of the top geriatric programs in the country. He joined Chetco Medical and Aesthetics as an internist and geriatrician in 2016. In the following years, due to patient requests for aesthetics services, he also received training and advanced certifications for various procedures including Botox, fillers, laser treatments, radiofrequency treatments, and liposuction. He also became the Medical Director overseeing Bellezza, the medspa Chetco Medical and Aesthetics.
His career interests, aside from delivering comprehensive medical care and aesthetic services to the community, include advocating for improvement in rural health and more specifically, rural elders' health. Aside from working as an internist, he is a member of the Medical Executive Committee of Sutter Coast Hospital, the Medical Director at Good Samaritan Society - Curry Village, and also was the former Medical Director of the Acute Rehab facility at Sutter Coast Hospital, as well as the former Deputy Health Director of Del Norte County.
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”. Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
ABOUT FIRM/ADVISOR
Chetco Medical and Aesthetics is a premier medical clinic on the southern Oregon coast that offers comprehensive medical care as well as aesthetics services. The specialties of the clinic include Internal Medicine, Geriatric Medicine, Weight Loss, and Aesthetics. Chetco Medical & Aesthetics expanded its aesthetics services with Bellezza, a new state-of-the- art medical spa that opened its doors in November 2020. Bellezza is the only physician-owned and operated medical spa on the southern Oregon coast, and offers a broad selection of aesthetics services including Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting/CoolTone, non-surgical facelifts, and skin rejuvenation services such as laser resurfacing, sun and age spot removal, microneedling, and medical grade facials. Other services include skin tightening, hair restoration treatments, intimate health, laser hair removal, and many more. Most recently, Bellezza added Liposuction with radiofrequency-assist, which has shown amazing results for fat reduction and body contouring.
Chetco Medical & Aesthetics and Bellezza are currently accepting new patients.
https://chetcomedical.com/
ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD ®
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that include relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider.
