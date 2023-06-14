Britt Hunter to launch the ‘Britt Hunter Brand’
Former college basketball player, educator and current Microsoft manager to launch personal brand as inspirational speaker
I have taken many risks in my life & have achieved many successes. None of my success would exist, however, without mentors, peers, managers & complete strangers sharing their wisdom & experiences.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Britt Hunter, former D1 college athlete, academic educator, coach and current Microsoft Manager is excited to announce the launch of her personal brand—the Britt Hunter Brand. Hunter will be available as a keynote speaker, panel moderator, and overall speaker to businesses, conferences, educators and entrepreneurs. Her inspirational topics will range from: growth mindset portrayed through her sports and career experiences, the importance of core identity in education, the importance of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives at a corporate level and the subject of pivoting for those in entrepreneurship and business.
— Britt Hunter
She will also be available to speak as a mentor to students at middle school and high school engagements on topics including: the importance of connections and developing your network; perseverance, resiliency, and the positives of failure; the importance of teams and group extracurriculars; institutions' values and honing your craft.
Hunter is adept at speaking to audiences on the subjects of growth and pivoting by using her own experiences in her career as the foundation for the discussions. After suffering a career-ending basketball injury her freshman year at Duke University, Hunter transferred to the University of Connecticut (‘04-‘08). She was forced to find a new purpose, which she found was tied to advocating for others. That passion led her to return to UConn to pursue a Master’s Degree while working for Husky Sport, a non-profit that collaborates with the Hartford community to support youth and college student development through shared teaching, mentoring, learning and practice committed to equity. That experience propelled Hunter into the world of education where she served as a fourth-grade teacher, Dean of Students and Vice Principal in a Harlem Charter School in New York. After seven years of servant leadership, Hunter decided to pivot her career and pursued an MBA at Vanderbilt University. Upon graduation in 2020, Hunter landed a role at Microsoft in Atlanta, originally in HR but now in Business Operations, creating sustainable pipelines for filling engineering roles with more diverse talent.
“I have taken many risks in my life and have achieved many successes. None of my success would exist, however, without mentors, peers, managers and complete strangers sharing their wisdom and experiences,” Hunter said. “I want to pass that gift on to women looking to pivot in their careers, young people seeking direction, and even educators who want to inspire and grow.”
Hunter is an active member in the Blacks at Microsoft Employee Resource Group and speaks at internal events and panels to express DEI and career development as a black woman. Her ability to connect with audiences has provided her a platform to convey her positive and negative experiences in her career as a way to uplift and inspire others.
For more information about Hunter, please connect with her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/brittbrand_ and LinkedIn at
https://www.linkedin.com/in/brittbritt-hunter/.
Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+ +1 717-253-6433
mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn