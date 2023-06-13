Dry conditions delay campground opening at Pikes Peak State Park

MCGREGOR– An excessively dry start to the recreation season is delaying the opening of the newly renovated campground at Pikes Peak State Park.

According to Detra Dettmann, supervisor for state parks in northeast Iowa for the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the campground at Pikes Peak has been closed since January for updates including electrical systems, campsite pads, road paving and re-seeding of grass.

"While much of Iowa has been seeing some rain this past week, Pikes Peak State Park continues to miss out," says Dettmann. "Everything is seeded but we need rain to get the grass growing and established."

The DNR will announce dates for the campground opening once they are determined. For those interested in receiving an email when the campground opens, a link can be found on the Pikes Peak State Park webpage to register.