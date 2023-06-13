Shrock Real Estate, Proudly Announces the Online Auction of the Highly Coveted Mohican Hills Golf Club.

Submit Release
Situated in the heart of Ashland County, Ohio, Mohican Hills Golf Club is a magnificent 180-acre property, offering an unrivaled investment opportunity.

JEROMESVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shrock Real Estate, a prominent figure in the real estate landscape, proudly announces the online auction of the highly coveted Mohican Hills Golf Club, scheduled for July 12th, 2023. The auction will be facilitated by Kaufman Realty, ensuring a professional and transparent bidding experience.

Situated in the heart of Ashland County, Ohio, Mohican Hills Golf Club is a magnificent 180-acre property, offering an unrivaled investment opportunity. With its panoramic vistas, verdant rolling hills, and mesmerizing scenery, this estate beckons to investors seeking an investment paradise.

The main highlight of this impressive property is an expertly designed 18-hole golf course, further elevated by a tastefully appointed clubhouse.

The Mohican Hills Golf Club offers a comprehensive package, which includes:

● A beautifully designed 18-Hole Golf Course
● Eight water wells
● A comprehensive irrigation system
● Three septic systems
● A fully-equipped clubhouse/restaurant with a commercial-grade kitchen
● A valid liquor license
● A fully-functioning maintenance facility
● Four serene ponds
● Miles of meticulously paved golf cart paths

Prospective buyers will enjoy the flexibility to purchase the entire 180-acre estate and continue its operation as a premier golfing facility. However, the property also offers the potential to acquire one or multiple lots, presenting exciting possibilities for the development of luxury homes or commercial enterprises. The options are limitless and could encompass:

● A charming wedding/event venue
● Upscale luxury residences with private golf holes
● A profitable vacation rental property
● An idyllic personal vacation home
● Prime recreation hunting land

We welcome all to this online auction on July 12th, hosted on the Kaufman Realty platform, and encourage early registration for this unique investment opportunity.

Dive into this vast landscape of opportunity where dreams meet luxury, and luxury meets the sublime.
For additional information about the property and the auction, please visit www.shrockrealestate.com.

Sam Shrock
Shrock Real Estate
+1 740-501-4408
info@shrockrealestate.com
