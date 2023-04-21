Submit Release
Michael's Bakery: A Fresh Chapter in Orrville's Culinary Legacy

Group Photo Caption: (L to R): Kyle Simmons (Proprietor), Cathy Brown (co-founder), John Esh (Baker), Barbara Esh (Baker), Alexandria Wein (Baker), Becky Gluck (Baker), Ashley Steiner (Cashier), Grant Smucker (Proprietor), (Not pictured: Ashley Luginbuhl,

ORRVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael's Bakery, a cherished family-owned establishment on Market Street, is delighted to announce its acquisition by new proprietors, Kyle Simmons and Grant Smucker. As Orrville natives, Kyle and Grant fully appreciate the endearing reputation of Michael's Bakery and are committed to preserving the exceptional standards the community has come to know and love. With over 38 years of proud service to the Orrville community, Michael's Bakery will continue offering the outstanding quality and treasured recipes that have made it a local favorite.

While the ownership is changing, the dedication to sustaining the high standards and warm, inviting atmosphere that characterize Michael's Bakery remains steadfast. Kyle and Grant are devoted to preserving the bakery's heritage and recipes, ensuring that the community continues to enjoy the delicious doughnuts and treats that have become synonymous with Michael's Bakery.

We extend our deepest gratitude to Ms. Cathy Brown for her unwavering passion and commitment to serving the Orrville community through Michael's Bakery. Her dream will live on as Kyle and Grant focus on the future growth and evolution of the business working closely with the employees that have more than a decade of experience at Michael’s. In a recent interview, Cathy conveyed her confidence in the new owners, stating that Michael's Bakery "needs a leader, a visionary, someone to take it to the next level."

To our devoted patrons, Cathy offered reassuring optimism, stating, "...The best, freshest doughnuts you've come to know and love will continue to the next generation. It's in good hands with Kyle and Grant." Cathy also stated that the same employees who have been making and serving your favorite culinary delights for more than a decade will remain moving forward. While she will certainly miss seeing her customers every day, Cathy eagerly anticipates discovering new opportunities to serve Orrville.

From creme stix to cinnamon rolls, rest assured that your cherished morning delights will remain available at Michael's Bakery. We invite you to stop by, savor the exquisite flavors, and express your gratitude to Cathy for her invaluable contributions.

In June, Michael's Bakery will host an Open House to celebrate this exciting transition as well as offer a Farewell Tribute in honor of Cathy. More details on these events will be shared shortly. Please visit michaelsbakeryorrville.com for the most up to date information. We would also welcome you to share your
fondest memories, wish Cathy well in her new endeavors, and tell us your favorite products, all of which can be done through our website.

For additional information, please email or contact:
michaelsbakeryorrville@gmail.com
www.michaelsbakeryorrville.com

Kyle Simmons
Michael's Bakery
+1 330-682-4648
email us here

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


