A Highlight of the EXIT Realty Stumbo & Co. Broker: Angie Stumbo

Angie Stumbo has a wonderful story and background. Angie and her team have become a staple in Dayton, Tennessee!

DAYTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angie is the powerhouse of this office. She has a love of people, her community and most importantly, her family. Angie is wife to her sweetheart and mother of five beautiful children. She is a preacher’s daughter, a teacher of music, and a singer. As the owner of Exit Realty Stumbo, she is making music in the real estate industry in and around Dayton, Tennessee.

Her melody continues as you learn of her real estate business and its position in the community. Having been in real estate for seven years and an owner of this office for four, she has made it a priority to be involved in various community outreaches including Climb for the Kids - a St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital fundraiser. So, you can see that real estate is her business, and she does that well, but people are her passion.

Angie and the Exit Realty Stumbo team have served Rhea County and its surrounding counties for over four years. They are conveniently located in downtown Dayton, where you can stop in and see them for any real estate question or need. Angie recently said: “We are not a part of the community; we are the community.”

If you are located in or near Dayton, Tennessee and are looking to buy or sell property, make sure to check in with Angie and her team at EXIT Realty Stumbo & Co. They will make sure that the selling or buying process is seamless and not stressful.