Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Announces New Leadership of Southwest Markets

Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors

Tim Reynolds to Oversee New Mexico and West Texas CRI Locations

Tim is exceptionally well-suited to lead the firm’s Southwest practice, as he brings a wealth of experience and expertise that align with our markets’ goals and vision” — Ray Roberts, CRI Western Region President

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) recently named Tim Reynolds as the partner-in-charge of their Southwest market practice unit, which encompasses all their New Mexico locations and the El Paso and Lubbock, Texas offices. Tim succeeds Ray Roberts as the partner-in-charge of the CRI Southwest practice unit, who has served in this role since his former firm’s merger with CRI in 2017.

“Tim is exceptionally well-suited to lead the firm’s Southwest practice, as he brings a wealth of experience and expertise that align with our markets’ goals and vision,” stated Ray Roberts, the former partner-in-charge of CRI’s Southwest practice area. “He is committed to excellence and focused on relationship building and fostering a collaborative environment within our practice unit. Tim’s growth mindset, ability to make informed decisions, adaptability, and communication style give him a solid foundation as a leader, and we are excited to hit the ground running with him as the next PIC for CRI in New Mexico and West Texas.” Ray will remain an active part of CRI, serving as President of the Western Region for the firm, a newly developed role supporting and acting under CRI CEO and Managing Partner Chad Pinson, and as a CRI’s Executive Committee member.

Tim has more than 25 years of experience in all areas of federal tax compliance and consulting for individuals and small businesses, as well as with business valuations and litigation support. His tax involvement includes representing clients with the IRS and other tax authorities, pass-through entity formation, and tax planning for closely-held businesses and individuals. Tim’s knowledge also includes valuation and litigation support services for various purposes, including succession planning, small business disputes, economic damages, estate and gift tax transactions, and divorce. He is a graduate of the University of New Mexico, a member of the New Mexico Society of Certified Public Accountants, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the National Association of Certified Valuation Analysts. In addition to holding his CPA, Tim is accredited as Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF) and as a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA). Tim also serves on the Boards of Directors for several local organizations, including Southwest Capital Bank, Children’s Communities Foundation, and the Rotary Club of Albuquerque Rio Grande. To learn more about Tim Reynolds and CRI, please visit CRIcpa.com.

