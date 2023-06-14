AI Chefs creating your custom recipe

Abris Inc. Launches AIChefs.co: Taste the Future with Custom Recipes Provided by Artificial Intelligence.

AIChefs.co combines the creativity of culinary arts with the precision of AI, delivering personalized recipe recommendations across a multitude of cuisines, all available in various languages.” — Siva Ragavan, CTO, Abris Inc

ANDOVER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Abris Inc, a pioneer in artificial intelligence, today announced the launch of AIChefs.co, a platform that merges personalized recipes with AI technology.

AIChefs is set to revolutionize the way we cook by offering recipe recommendations tailored to individual tastes, preferences, and dietary needs.

AIChefs.co stands poised to redefine the culinary scene by providing a user-friendly experience that empowers home cooks and culinary enthusiasts to create personalized meals effortlessly. Leveraging artificial intelligence, AIChefs allows users to combine their preferences and needs to create delectable recipes. In a novel move, the platform also integrates seamlessly with Instacart, enabling users to conveniently shop for their recipe ingredients with a single click.

Interacting with AIChefs is simple yet powerful. Users can specify their dietary needs, favorite ingredients, and flavor profiles through an intuitive interface. AIChefs also serves as a valuable tool for professional chefs, cooking instructors, and culinary establishments. This AI-powered platform offers culinary experts an avenue to explore new flavor combinations, refine their repertoire, and experiment with innovative techniques.

"We're thrilled to introduce AIChefs.co to the world," said Siva Ragavan, CTO at Abris Inc. "This platform merges the artistry of cooking with the precision of AI, offering personalized recipe recommendations tailored to individual culinary preferences. AIChefs.co features comprehensive support for micro and macro nutrients, a wide array of cuisines, and is multilingual, making it a universally accessible and efficient tool. "

Priya Samant, CEO of Abris, added: "We are thrilled to announce the launch of AIChefs.co and equally enthusiastic about the future products we are launching in the AI domain. At Abris Inc, we're not just envisioning the future - we're actively creating it. Additionally, we are committed to assisting our customers in embarking on their AI journey swiftly and efficiently."

Abris Inc invites home cooks, culinary enthusiasts, and professionals to experience AIChefs. To join the culinary revolution, visit aichefs.co today.

About Abris Inc

Abris is a leading provider of technology solutions, specializing in AI and Web3. With a focus on enhancing user experiences and delivering exceptional results, Abris empowers businesses and individuals to harness the power of technology.