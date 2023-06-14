ZIKO LED Wall Packs with Selectable Kelvin and Selectable Wattage

ZIKO LED Wall Pack from AccessFixtures.com

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of ZIKO, a new line of LED wall packs with selectable wattage and Kelvin. Two different ZIKO models are available. One option provides selectable wattages of 30w, 42w, and 46w, and another offers selectable wattages of 62w, 92w, and 100w. Additonal lighting control is provided by a 0-10v dimmable driver, and top quality illumination is facilitated by its high-impact anti-glare polycarbonate lens. Both models allow a user to select their preferred Kelvin temperature of 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K with the simple flick of a smart controller switch. On top of the immense versatility of the ZIKO range, it is also strong and resilient, featuring a die-cast aluminum housing. Need a wall light but worried about moisture affecting it? No problem. The ZIKO is UL, DLC, CuL and RoHS listed for wet locations, offering peace of mind that this wall light can withstand the toughest of weather and environmental conditions.

“ZIKO marries versatility and efficiency within a stylish yet durable package” said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. “It provides industry-leading flexibility to those requiring a lighting solution adaptable to the needs of both the customer and ZIKO’s external environment”.

All ZIKO LED wall packs come with a built-in button photocell that boosts efficiency by ensuring that the light is only on when natural light levels are low. Furthermore, an optional occupancy sensor maximizes efficiency by ensuring that the ZIKO only illuminates when a person is present in the vicinity of the fixture. An 8w emergency backup battery is also available to prevent the light from cutting out during a power outage. ZIKO comes in a bronze color as standard, with custom color finishes available on request, subject to a minimum order quantity. ZIKO’s light, small and user-friendly intelligence mounting bracket with integrated level bubble makes mounting a breeze, providing savings on both labor costs and time.



About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports lighting for less. Featuring luminaires with LED, PSMH, and fluorescent light sources and with custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds luminaires and poles to the performance specifications our clients require. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit and emergency lights, high bays, and vapor-tight luminaires. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.