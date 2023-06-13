South African Sports Illustrated Model, Genevieve Morton is in full support of the MINDD bra.
South African Sports Illustrated Model, Genevieve Morton is in full support of the MINDD bra.LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Long time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Genevieve Morton, gets back to the beach to support LA based female entrepreneur Helena Kaylin and founder of MINDD to launch a new swimwear capsule that has reimagined swimwear for D+ breasted women.
2023 has been a busy year for Genevieve, while she is looking forward to selling her “Untitled Reality Show” in development with Beverly Hills Production Co., Kimball Entertainment. As one of the hosts of the Wealthflix Business Conference, Genevieve’s commitment to supporting, empowering & advocating for women rights is what drives her every day.
As a long-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model and as a woman who understands first-hand how difficult it is to find well-made wire-free bras designed for D+ breasts, Genevieve was thrilled to be asked to be one of the models and ambassadors to help launch this new swim capsule from MINDD.
MINDD, launched in 2019 and has been awarded 2 patents and is the first bra and intimate apparel company dedicated to serving D+ breasted women. Genevieve Morton became a fan of the brand in 2020 when she discovered the wire free technology and is in full support of the company known for creating one of the most sustainable bras on the planet eliminating over 50 bra components and working with Oeko-tex certified facilities. She loves that MINDD products are made for all and engineered for D+ breasted women who crave both support and style.
A former competitive swimmer, Helena Kaylin, wanted to bring her patented and sustainable manufacturing methods to reimagine swimwear for the D+ consumer and worked to create two perfect one piece suits that are both beautiful and functional.
“Genevieve has been such a supporter of me and the brand since 2020 and we are thrilled to work with her again on the launch of our first ever swim capsule. After spending time with Genevieve and learning more about her story, I love that she knows who she is, she is clear about the woman she wants to become and her strength, perseverance and confidence is simply infectious.” Helena Kaylin
About MINDD™Bra Company:
Launched in 2020, MINDD is a direct-to-consumer bra company specifically engineered for the D+ shopper, founded by fashion and intimate’s expert Helena Kaylin. Based in Los Angeles, MINDD™introduced its inaugural line in February 2020 – The for-Life Lace Collection. Additionally, the brand announced its proprietary, patent-pending fit technology called MINDD™Tech™ for optimal fit and function. All MINDD™bras are wire-free. MINDD™ is committed to sustainability and reducing waste by eliminating any use of wires, plastics, and foams.
