VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B4003601

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall                        

STATION: Rutland Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 6/12/2023 at proximately 2309 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Casella Lane, West Rutland

VIOLATION: Operating without Owners Consent

                      Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: David Greenier                                            

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

 

VICTIM: Casella Waste Management

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 12, 2023, at approximately 1109 hours, a Ford F150 was taken from Casella Waste Management in West Rutland, Vermont. On June 13, 2023, at approximately 0605 hours, the vehicle was reported stolen to Troopers with the Vermont State Police. A be-on-the-lookout (BOL) was issued for the vehicle. Rutland City Police Department with assistance from Casella employees located the truck on Strongs Avenue in Rutland City, Vermont. Rutland City Officers were able to identify the operator as David Greenier (30) of Rutland City, Vermont. Troopers responded to the scene and charged Greenier with Grand Larceny and Operating without owner’s consent. Greenier was issued a criminal citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division on June 14th, 2023, at 12:30 pm.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/14/23 at 1230 hours             

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:     N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Rutland Barracks/ OOC, Grand Larceny

