Rutland Barracks/ OOC, Grand Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4003601
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 6/12/2023 at proximately 2309 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Casella Lane, West Rutland
VIOLATION: Operating without Owners Consent
Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: David Greenier
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT
VICTIM: Casella Waste Management
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 12, 2023, at approximately 1109 hours, a Ford F150 was taken from Casella Waste Management in West Rutland, Vermont. On June 13, 2023, at approximately 0605 hours, the vehicle was reported stolen to Troopers with the Vermont State Police. A be-on-the-lookout (BOL) was issued for the vehicle. Rutland City Police Department with assistance from Casella employees located the truck on Strongs Avenue in Rutland City, Vermont. Rutland City Officers were able to identify the operator as David Greenier (30) of Rutland City, Vermont. Troopers responded to the scene and charged Greenier with Grand Larceny and Operating without owner’s consent. Greenier was issued a criminal citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division on June 14th, 2023, at 12:30 pm.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/14/23 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.