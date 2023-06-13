Tuesday, June 13

Editorial: What good is that new payroll deduction?

A report updated last year for the federal Department of Health and Human Services determined that on average, an American turning 65 this year will incur about $121,000 in future long-term care costs over their lifetime. Very few people carry insurance to provide that care. At the same time, Medicare doesn’t pay for most care services; and Medicaid is only available after a person’s savings have been depleted to the poverty level. This new payroll tax supports a program called WA Cares, which is intended to provide a supplemental benefit of $36,500 — in effect up to $100 a day for a year in current dollars — for expenses for long-term care for seniors and those with disabilities to help pay for a range of services and needs. “That $36,500, even though it’s not $200,000, it’s enough that it can make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Ben Veghte, director of the WA Cares program, during an interview this week. Continue reading at Everett Herald. (WA DSHS)

Legislation boosts Port of Vancouver’s Terminal 1, will fund new dock for public market

Local lawmakers, port officials and Washington State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti gathered at the Port of Vancouver’s Terminal 1 on Monday to celebrate economic development. A recently approved expansion to a state economic development law, tax increment financing will be used to help rebuild the Port of Vancouver’s dock, which will one day be home to its public market. Tax increment financing is relatively new to Washington. Lawmakers approved it in 2021, though more limited tax increment financing tools existed before then. This session, Rep. Wylie, D-Vancouver, carried the bill to expand the tax increment financing law through the Legislature, with the support of the area’s other lawmakers. “To make this work, you have to start with a great project with great support,” said Wylie. Continue reading at Columbian. (Taylor Balkom)

WA to get over $370 million from lawsuit resolutions to fight opioid addiction

The state of Washington will get $371.8 million to fight opioid addiction after resolving a lawsuit against opioid producing and selling companies, the state Attorney General’s Office announced Monday. Half of that will be divided between the state’s 125 local governments, which are required to use the funds for opioid remediation. The rest will go to the state. Over $100 million will go to King County and its cities. Seattle alone will see about $26 million. Neighboring Pierce and Snohomish counties will receive $48.2 million and $47.3 million, respectively. To comply with opioid remediation requirements, the funds can be used for housing or educating people in treatment and recovery, school-based programs, distribution of naloxone and supporting first responders. Continue reading at Seattle Times.

