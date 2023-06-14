Country Life® Vitamins Launches Metabolism Reboot™
New dietary supplement designed to increase resting energy metabolism while reducing body fat, abdominal fat, waist size and visible cellulite*,**
Metabolism Reboot™ is an excellent choice for anyone looking to improve their metabolism, reduce body fat, and target stubborn areas”HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Country Life® Vitamins, a leading nutritional vitamins & supplement company, has announced the release of its latest product, Metabolism Reboot™, a dietary supplement designed to help increase resting energy metabolism, reduce body fat, abdominal fat, waist size and visible cellulite, as well as target stubborn areas such as the belly, waist, and hips.**
— Sharon Paguio, senior director of marketing for Country Life Vitamins
The innovative new supplement is a combination of two clinically studied ingredients, Sinetrol® and SOD B Dimpless™, which support the reduction of body fat and visible cellulite on thighs*, respectively.**
Sinetrol® is a patented ingredient extracted from citrus fruits and guarana that has been clinically shown to reduce body fat, abdominal fat and waist size* after 16 weeks.** It works by promoting the breakdown of stored fat.** According to a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study with a daily intake of 40 mg SOD B Dimpless™ in healthy women 31-50 years the improvement in visible cellulite reduction occurred in 71% and 67% of the treatment group after 28 and 56 days, respectively. Individual results may vary.*,**
Metabolism Reboot™ is formulated to help users reach a healthy body composition, reduce visible cellulite on thighs, and increase resting energy metabolism.*,** The supplement is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and certified by the AVA, and comes in a recyclable packaging.
The recommended usage is to take one capsule at breakfast and one capsule at lunchtime, and each pack contains 60 vegan capsules, providing 30 servings (SRP $46.99).
"Metabolism Reboot™ is an excellent choice for anyone looking to improve their metabolism, reduce body fat, and target stubborn areas," says Sharon Paguio, senior director of marketing for the Country Life brand. "We understand that as we age, our metabolism slows down, and it can be challenging to maintain a healthy body composition. That's why we've combined two clinically studied ingredients, Sinetrol® and SOD B Dimpless™, to help our customers achieve their health goals and feel confident in their skin."
Metabolism Reboot™ is available for purchase at select retailers and online at www.countrylifevitamins.com. Consumers are encouraged to consult with a healthcare professional before adding any dietary supplement to their routine.
# # #
Country Life, a leader in natural health, was founded in 1971. Its family of brands includes Country Life Vitamins, BioChem® protein powders and sports nutrition, and Desert Essence personal care. Country Life’s thoroughly tested products are made from globally-sourced, clean ingredients, ensuring exceptional quality. Exemplified by its tag line “Power Your Greatness,” Country Life is committed to innovation, inspiration, and integrity from product concept to consumer use, with the goal of providing science-based supplements to support all life’s stages. Country Life’s manufacturing facility is based in Hauppauge, New York and is an NSF-GMP registered facility.
*Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study with a daily intake of 40 mg SOD B Dimpless in healthy women 31-50 years (visually measured cellulite on thighs). Study results compared SOD B Dimpless to placebo. The improvement in visible cellulite reduction occurred in 71% and 67% of the treatment group (women who consumed SOD B Dimpless) after 28 and 56 days, respectively. Individual results may vary.
**These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
SARAH Eykyn
Essenza Communications
+1 205-239-6445
email us here
Country Life's Pledge of Integrity