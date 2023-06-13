Onyx Named “Most Promising Healthcare Solutions Provider” of 2023 by CIOReview
Industry journal calls Onyx a cutting-edge healthcare tech company that sets itself apart by offering a complete suite of services to healthcare providers
Onyx is committed to advancing standards-based interoperability in healthcare and recognition of the breadth of our work by CIO Review is an honor”ELKRIDGE, MD, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Onyx Technology was named" Company of the Year" in CIOReview’s annual listing of 50 companies that are at the forefront of providing Healthcare solutions and transforming businesses.
— Susheel Ladwa, CEO, Onyx
Today, the prestigious CIO Review magazine published their listing of the 50 Most Promising Healthcare Solution Providers in 2023. In the annual listing Onyx was chosen as Company of the Year. The article can be found here: https://www.cioreview.com/onyx.
In the realm of FHIR, the award notes, Onyx shines as a standout solution. The firm sets itself apart by offering a complete suite of services that assists healthcare organizations in every aspect of the process, from identifying the required data to be converted into FHIR to defining the interface files, performing the conversion, and loading the data into the server. This integrated approach, combined with its other offerings like access control, authentication, developer portal, and sandbox environment, makes Onyx an ideal choice for healthcare organizations looking to comply with the CMS regulations and deliver exceptional patient care.
CIOReview goes on: “Onyx’s FHIR interoperability platform, OnyxOS, serves as a solid foundation for many applications, with the patient access API being the first of many to sit atop it."
The industry leading journal concludes, "Onyx is well-equipped to address the present needs and brace itself for the future with its comprehensive suite of services. As health plans continue to face pressure to meet regulatory requirements and manage FHIR interoperability efficiently, Onyx is committed to staying ahead of the curve in terms of healthcare interoperability solutions and providing innovative solutions that help their clients achieve their objectives."
Susheel Ladwa
Onyx
